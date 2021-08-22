Adrian calendar: Events coming up

(ADRIAN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Adrian calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Adrian area:

Boys Ranch Rodeo & Rendezvous Vega, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 904 N Main St, Vega, TX

Children compete in rodeo events from mutton bustin' & stick horses, to bronc & bull riding! Reenactment of 1800's trading camp. BBQ meal.

Night of Praise Bushland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1800 Simmons St, Bushland, TX

Join us as we gather together to sing and worship the one true God. God is magnified when we praise Him and He changes us through worship. This is a worship service for the whole family on...

Ogallala Field Day Hereford, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1001 W 15th, Hereford, TX 79045

Water is life! Come and discover different approaches innovative farmers are using to enhance rainfall usage on the Texas Panhandle!