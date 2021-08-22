Cancel
Elk Creek, NE

Live events coming up in Elk Creek

Elk Creek Post
Elk Creek Post
(ELK CREEK, NE) Live events are lining up on the Elk Creek calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Elk Creek area:

Alex Williams at The Stage Virginia, Nebraska

Virginia, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 3rd Street, Virginia, NE 68458

An evening with Alex Williams and his band! BYOB NO GLASS PLEASE!!

Josh Hoyer at Rich Harvest Winery

Syracuse, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3010 G Rd, Syracuse, NE

Welcoming Josh Hoyer from 2-5PM on Sunday! What a great finish to our first day of harvest! If you help with harvest, no cover charge for this incredible show. Here's a bit about our guest...

Auburn/Sabetha 2 Day Golf Tournament

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 72722 US-75, Auburn, NE

3-man Calcutta $270.00 per team Saturday play Auburn Country Club schedule your tee time Sunday play Sabetha Shot Gun Start Saturday Night Dinner included, Sunday Lunch included

Summer Sounds Concert

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Becoming a favorite summer tradition, enjoy a variety of FREE family-friendly concerts in Auburn's historic Legion Memorial Park. Auburn's Summer Sounds Concert Series brings a fabulous lineup of...

Don’t get caught lounging

Lorton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 8 Cypress St, Lorton, NE

Wont you join us for a Lunch ride to Lorton Lounge in Lorton NE - Meet at Dealership at 10am - KSU 10:15

With Elk Creek Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

