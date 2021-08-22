Cancel
Rock River, WY

Coming soon: Rock River events

Posted by 
Rock River Today
Rock River Today
 5 days ago

(ROCK RIVER, WY) Rock River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rock River area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbRYd_0bZWBzSd00

CUB 2021 - 10th anniversary

Centennial, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY

CUB is back - 10th anniversary....at the Bear Bottom Outdoor Stage ... with old and new friends: -Susan Gibson -Dakota Dave Hull -Max Hatt & Edda Glass -Wolves in Cheap Clothing -Gringos y...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r03KN_0bZWBzSd00

Read Southall Band

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Read Southall Band Live at the Cowboy Saloon in Laramie, WY Thursday, August 26th, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G14JD_0bZWBzSd00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at BOND'S

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 411 South 2nd Street, Laramie, WY 82070

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahIlI_0bZWBzSd00

RIDING BICYCLES IN THE RAIN by Erin Considine

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 710 E garfield suite 110, Laramie, WY 82070

A partnership with Laramie Interfaith; Directed by Andrew Thornton; Featuring Justen Glover, Darin Hill, Kim Lockhart, Alison Quaggin Harkin

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2y3e_0bZWBzSd00

Monotype Workshop with Jim Jereb

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 975 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie, WY

Participants will work with local artist Jim Jereb to learn this reductive approach to image making, printing onto cotton paper, with image size up to 11 x 15 inches. No experience necessary and...

Learn More

Rock River Today

Rock River Today

Rock River, WY
