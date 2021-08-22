Coming soon: Rock River events

(ROCK RIVER, WY) Rock River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rock River area:

CUB 2021 - 10th anniversary Centennial, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY

CUB is back - 10th anniversary....at the Bear Bottom Outdoor Stage ... with old and new friends: -Susan Gibson -Dakota Dave Hull -Max Hatt & Edda Glass -Wolves in Cheap Clothing -Gringos y...

Read Southall Band Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Read Southall Band Live at the Cowboy Saloon in Laramie, WY Thursday, August 26th, 2021

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at BOND'S Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 411 South 2nd Street, Laramie, WY 82070

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

RIDING BICYCLES IN THE RAIN by Erin Considine Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 710 E garfield suite 110, Laramie, WY 82070

A partnership with Laramie Interfaith; Directed by Andrew Thornton; Featuring Justen Glover, Darin Hill, Kim Lockhart, Alison Quaggin Harkin

Monotype Workshop with Jim Jereb Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 975 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie, WY

Participants will work with local artist Jim Jereb to learn this reductive approach to image making, printing onto cotton paper, with image size up to 11 x 15 inches. No experience necessary and...