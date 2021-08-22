Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leadore, ID

Leadore calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Leadore News Beat
Leadore News Beat
 5 days ago

(LEADORE, ID) Leadore is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leadore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXQez_0bZWByZu00

Idaho 2021: Main Salmon River Women’s River Rafting Trip

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ladies, join us in Idaho for an end of summer river rendezvous on our Main Salmon River women’s rafting adventure. Let the river lead the way as you drift into wilderness. Feel the thrill of white...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPG3F_0bZWByZu00

Casting Lessons in the Park

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 205 Water St, Salmon, ID

Come learn how to cast a fly rod at Veterans Memorial Park with Salmon River Fly Box Wednesday's @ 6:30pm! For more information on this event, please visit the following link...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nI7fF_0bZWByZu00

Live Music @ Last Wave

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 102 Main St, Salmon, ID

Come and support one of Salmon's newest restaurants and listen to some diverse musicians, every Saturday night from 7-10 pm! For more information on this event please contact Last Wave at (208...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvVUy_0bZWByZu00

Lemhi County Fair

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Salmon, ID

8.00 am to 10.00 am Check in Open Exhibits 9.00 am 4H/FFA Working Ranch Horse Show - Arena 10.00 am Open Exhibits Close-Judging Begins-Green Building 1.00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Leadore News Beat

Leadore News Beat

Leadore, ID
4
Followers
157
Post
92
Views
ABOUT

With Leadore News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leadore, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy