Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek events coming soon

Willow Creek Journal
Willow Creek Journal
 5 days ago

(WILLOW CREEK, MT) Live events are coming to Willow Creek.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Willow Creek area:

Fly Fishing 101

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 40 Spanish Peak Drive, Bozeman, MT 59718

Learn the basics of fly fishing in the most fun and effective 1-hour class for FREE!

The Royal Consort

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 500 Black Bear Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718

Two violas da gambas join violins and lute in works by Lawes, Purcell, and Couperin.

Montana Warrior Run - Gallatin Valley

Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Montana Warrior Run - Gallatin Valley takes place August 28, 2021 in Three Forks, Montana. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Gallatin County Community COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-thru Clinic

Manhattan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 6151 Shady Rest St, Manhattan, MT

Free FDA approved COVID-19 vaccinations in partnership with @HealthyGallatin available. Mobile Community Vaccination Center open 3 pm - 7 pm. WEDNESDAY, August 25 at Churchill Retirement Home...

La Boheme: The Concert

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 144 Heather Lane, Bozeman, MT 59718

Music from 18th century Prague performed by the faculty of the Period Performance Workshop in Bozeman.

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek, MT
With Willow Creek Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

