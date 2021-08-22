Cancel
Paskenta, CA

Events on the Paskenta calendar

Paskenta News Alert
Paskenta News Alert
 5 days ago

(PASKENTA, CA) Live events are coming to Paskenta.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paskenta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEiMi_0bZWBvvj00

Pam Tillis, Lorrie Morgan em Red Bluff a State Theatre for the Arts

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 333 Oak St, Red Bluff, CA

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan are currently delighting old and new fans across North America on their highly successful Grits and Glamour Tour. From the road to the red carpet, on center stage in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPAT7_0bZWBvvj00

Story Hour

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us for Turn the Page and First Five’s story time! There will be a free book provided by first five!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jp8UE_0bZWBvvj00

Pumpkinhead Family Bike Ride IX

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 18945 Reeds Creek Road, Red Bluff, CA 96080

The Pumpkinhead Family Bike Ride is an all-ages event that serves as an annual fundraiser for outdoor programs @ Whittenberg Country School.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRhwg_0bZWBvvj00

Farm Table Dinner at Julia's Fruit Stand

Los Molinos, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 11475 California 99, Los Molinos, CA 96055

Welcome to our 6th Farm Table Dinner in Tehama County!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyKtE_0bZWBvvj00

Annual Fundraising Banquet

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Annual Fundraising Banquet at 625 Luther Rd, Red Bluff, CA 96080-5217, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More

Paskenta News Alert

Paskenta News Alert

Paskenta, CA
With Paskenta News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

