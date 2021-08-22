Joes events coming soon

(JOES, CO) Joes has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Joes area:

High Plains No-Till Conference Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:45 PM

Address: 340 S 14th St, Burlington, CO

Geared toward supporting producers in the High Plains region, this year’s Colorado Conservation Tillage Association includes speakers Alejandro Carrillo, Loran Steinlage, and Dr. James White...

2021 Wages VFD Fundraiser Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Greetings Friends and Neighbors, We missed getting to see you all last summer for our annual BBQ. With that being said, we would like to invite you to join us for a hamburger and hotdog meal and...

Hugo Wine Walk Joes, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 Block, Hugo, CO 80822

A walk down Hugo's Main Street while tasting Colorado wines!

ServSafe - Food Safety for Food Handlers - September Yuma, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 West Hoag Street, Yuma, CO 80759

The program will offer information on: Basic Hygiene & Handwashing Flow of Food Critical Times and Temperature Cleaning & Sanitizing