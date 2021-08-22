Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joes, CO

Joes events coming soon

Posted by 
Joes Today
Joes Today
 5 days ago

(JOES, CO) Joes has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Joes area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Et2q_0bZWBu3000

High Plains No-Till Conference

Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:45 PM

Address: 340 S 14th St, Burlington, CO

Geared toward supporting producers in the High Plains region, this year’s Colorado Conservation Tillage Association includes speakers Alejandro Carrillo, Loran Steinlage, and Dr. James White...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3u4o_0bZWBu3000

2021 Wages VFD Fundraiser

Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Greetings Friends and Neighbors, We missed getting to see you all last summer for our annual BBQ. With that being said, we would like to invite you to join us for a hamburger and hotdog meal and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eAOn_0bZWBu3000

Hugo Wine Walk

Joes, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 Block, Hugo, CO 80822

A walk down Hugo's Main Street while tasting Colorado wines!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NG8O8_0bZWBu3000

ServSafe - Food Safety for Food Handlers - September

Yuma, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 West Hoag Street, Yuma, CO 80759

The program will offer information on: Basic Hygiene & Handwashing Flow of Food Critical Times and Temperature Cleaning & Sanitizing

Learn More

Comments / 0

Joes Today

Joes Today

Joes, CO
1
Followers
172
Post
100
Views
ABOUT

With Joes Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Joes, CO
City
Yuma, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Posted by
NBC News

Thousands expected in Washington, D.C., to march for voting rights

Thousands are expected to flock to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to mobilize for voting rights as Congress and several states consider laws that could change access to the ballot. Organizers for March On for Voting Rights said the event is a way to demand “that elected officials protect democracy, denounce...
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
Posted by
Fox News

Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats end weeks-long walkout

Texas Republicans this week advanced a controversial voting bill, dwindling Democrats’ chances of sinking it following a staged weeks-long walkout from the Legislature. The bill passed the Texas House on a 79-37 mostly party-line vote, after the Democrats returned to the chamber last week, giving Republicans the quorum necessary to vote.

Comments / 0

Community Policy