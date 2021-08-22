Coming soon: Monument events

Cancel
Monument, OR

Monument Today
Monument Today
 5 days ago

(MONUMENT, OR) Live events are coming to Monument.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monument:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHc4C_0bZWBsHY00

Strawberry Wilderness Backpacking Trip

John Day, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

This seldom-visited area is a hidden gem of Oregon, where we can expect sweeping views, wildflowers in bloom, and and sparkling alpine lakes. Wander Women has a covid-19 plan and provides the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOUNk_0bZWBsHY00

Fair

Heppner, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 97836 OR-74, Heppner, OR

Schedule: 9:00 a.m: 4-H Dog Show5:30 p.m: 4-H Public Fashion Revue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZWOE_0bZWBsHY00

Tall Cop: High in Plain Sight - Substance Use & Impaired Driving Trends

John Day, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 720 Airport Rd, John Day, OR

This Tall Cop session will educate attendees on how to identify current substance use trends including the possible impaired driver. About this Event Professionals from Grant County and...

Monument Today

Monument Today

Monument, OR
