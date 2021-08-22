Cancel
Palmdale, FL

Events on the Palmdale calendar

Palmdale Digest
 5 days ago

(PALMDALE, FL) Palmdale is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palmdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UINnc_0bZWBpdN00

Sunday, August 22

Palmdale, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10665 US-27, Palmdale, FL

THE TICKETS YOU ARE PURCHASING ARE FOR THE 2021 ALLIGATOR HATCHING FESTIVAL. Please refer to the DATE and TIME that are printed on your tick

Thursday, August 26

Palmdale, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10665 US-27, Palmdale, FL

THE TICKETS YOU ARE PURCHASING ARE FOR THE 2020 ALLIGATOR HATCHING FESTIVAL. Please refer to the DATE and TIME that are printed on your tick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ewb0q_0bZWBpdN00

WDB Open Mic Nights

Lake Placid, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 231 N Main Ave, Lake Placid, FL

Talent from near and far perform (while less talented listen)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ViQdl_0bZWBpdN00

Sugar Express steam locomotive 148

Clewiston, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Ponce De Leon Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440

Join us for the long-awaited photo charter debut of U.S. Sugar 4-6-2 No. 148 in an event designed specifically for railroad photographers!

Palmdale, FL
With Palmdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

