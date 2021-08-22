Events on the Palmdale calendar

(PALMDALE, FL) Palmdale is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palmdale:

Sunday, August 22 Palmdale, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10665 US-27, Palmdale, FL

THE TICKETS YOU ARE PURCHASING ARE FOR THE 2021 ALLIGATOR HATCHING FESTIVAL. Please refer to the DATE and TIME that are printed on your tick

Thursday, August 26 Palmdale, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10665 US-27, Palmdale, FL

THE TICKETS YOU ARE PURCHASING ARE FOR THE 2020 ALLIGATOR HATCHING FESTIVAL. Please refer to the DATE and TIME that are printed on your tick

WDB Open Mic Nights Lake Placid, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 231 N Main Ave, Lake Placid, FL

Talent from near and far perform (while less talented listen)

Sugar Express steam locomotive 148 Clewiston, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Ponce De Leon Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440

Join us for the long-awaited photo charter debut of U.S. Sugar 4-6-2 No. 148 in an event designed specifically for railroad photographers!