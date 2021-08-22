Cancel
Wisdom, MT

What’s up Wisdom: Local events calendar

Wisdom Digest
Wisdom Digest
 5 days ago

(WISDOM, MT) Wisdom is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wisdom:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvVUy_0bZWBmEQ00

Lemhi County Fair

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Salmon, ID

8.00 am to 10.00 am Check in Open Exhibits 9.00 am 4H/FFA Working Ranch Horse Show - Arena 10.00 am Open Exhibits Close-Judging Begins-Green Building 1.00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTjVo_0bZWBmEQ00

2021 IACA Annual Conference

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2700 Main St, Salmon, ID

Save the date to attend the Idaho Association of County Assessors from August 23 – 26, 2021 in Salmon, Idaho! This conference brings together county assessors from throughout Idaho for education...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6ZID_0bZWBmEQ00

River Finishing School | Wise River

Wise River, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 36894 Pioneer Mountains Scenic, Wise River, MT 59762

Fly fishing course in the heart of Montana for experienced anglers to advance their skills in an authentic, supportive environment.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXQez_0bZWBmEQ00

Sell your Real Estate at Auction

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Real Estate and auctions go hand in hand.For decades, farmers have been buying and selling their pro...

Learn More

Salmon Stampede PRCA Rodeo

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Salmon, ID

Salmon Stampede PRCA Rodeo is Rodeo's Hometown in the heart of Lemhi County. We offer WILD rodeo action starting at 6:30 PM with the Mutton Bustin and will be followed by the pro rodeo at 7:00 PM...

Learn More

Wisdom Digest

Wisdom Digest

Wisdom, MT
ABOUT

With Wisdom Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

