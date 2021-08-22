Cancel
Fort Apache, AZ

Fort Apache events coming soon

Fort Apache Dispatch
 5 days ago

(FORT APACHE, AZ) Live events are coming to Fort Apache.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Apache:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXE8V_0bZWBihW00

Movie at the Library - The Magnificent Seven

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 181 N 9th St, Show Low, AZ

MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY—CLASSIC WESTERN—TITLE: THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN AGES 18+ COME WATCH THIS MONTH’S FEATURED FILM AND ENJOY FREE POPCORN REGISTRATION IS NOT REQUIRED 928-532-4070 6 P.M. SHOW LOW...

Learn More

August Computer Classes

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 181 N 9th St, Show Low, AZ

AUGUST COMPUTER CLASSES2nd- How to use your android OS: Learn how to make your Android smartphone or tablet easier to use and navigate. Including connecting to the internet, accessing email...

Learn More

Homeschool Program

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 181 N 9th St, Show Low, AZ

Homeschool Program Ages 6-18 Rotated themes around Literacy, Social engagement, Financial, Arts, STEAM. Homeschool students can come and participate in an educational program hosted by the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6dHU_0bZWBihW00

Cork 'n Canvas

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 251 Penrod Rd, Show Low, AZ

A fun filled evening with wine and hors d'oeuvers, music and art. Each month we feature a different musician or group and showcase our gallery and giftshop. Suggested Donation $10.00. Sponsors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJaKx_0bZWBihW00

Show Low Main Street Farmers' Market and Art Walk

Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 180 N 9th St, Show Low, AZ

This event listing provided for the Show Low community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Learn More

Fort Apache Dispatch

Fort Apache, AZ
ABOUT

With Fort Apache Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

