$297.85 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post $297.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.80 million. SPX posted sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

