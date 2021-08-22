Cancel
Emington, IL

Emington events calendar

Emington News Alert
Emington News Alert
(EMINGTON, IL) Live events are coming to Emington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Emington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJSRJ_0bZWBf3L00

The Fairbury Fair

Fairbury, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Since 1877. Features fun for the entire family including midway, petting zoo, grandstand shows, demo derby, donkey races,truck and tractor pull and speedway races.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ueHjD_0bZWBf3L00

Mermaids, Dragons & Unicorns Party!

Pontiac, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois is excited to host a Mermaids, Dragons & Unicorns Party at Chautauqua Park in Pontiac to introduce NEW girls to Girl Scouts! Enjoy fun activities, games and crafts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379TOw_0bZWBf3L00

Blowing the Roof off of Aly Anne's

Dwight, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 E Main St, Dwight, IL

Our first trip out to Aly Anne's in downtown Dwight. Let's pack the place 80's Bush style and have a party! Tease your hair, grab your best 80's clothes, come early have some dinner and then let's...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AWWbz_0bZWBf3L00

Smash Burger Pop-In with Lodi Taphouse — Emancipation Brewing Co.

Fairbury, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 13113 North 2500 East Road, Fairbury, IL

Our friends from Lodi Taphouse in Utica will be at the Taproom making their awesome smash burgers! Come out, have a burger (or two) and a beer (or three)! We’ll also have a guest tap of Vanilla...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtqjQ_0bZWBf3L00

Str8 Picnic

Mazon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

SAVE THE DATE !! Open house , BBQ and Show -n- tell This is a NON-SHOOTING event ! Will be held outside!! Str8 Shot will provide the Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Hot Dogs. and buns, plates and...

Emington News Alert

Emington News Alert

Emington, IL
ABOUT

With Emington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

