Sentinel Butte, ND

Sentinel Butte events calendar

5 days ago 
Sentinel Butte Voice
Sentinel Butte Voice
 5 days ago

(SENTINEL BUTTE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Sentinel Butte calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sentinel Butte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfP2Q_0bZWBYp800

Hope Alcohol Support Group

Baker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Sorry, this content is available only to the members of the VIP Club Please enter your VIP Club email address Register for VIP Club It looks like you are not a member of VIP Club yet. Please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fHaI_0bZWBYp800

Up to Your Eyes in Bill Sorensen - Sun, Aug 29, 2021

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 275 Broadway, Medora, ND

Up to Your Eyes in Bill Sorensen, Coming to the Old Town Hall Theater! Magician, comedian, and entertainer Bill Sorensen is returning to where it really started for him, the Sorensen stage at the...

Learn More

Narcotics Anonymous

Baker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Sorry, this content is available only to the members of the VIP Club Please enter your VIP Club email address Register for VIP Club It looks like you are not a member of VIP Club yet. Please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2669jD_0bZWBYp800

The North Dakota Energy Summit

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 3rd Ave, Medora, ND

CWAG and the Attorney General Alliance are pleased to partner with co-hosts and Immediate Past Chairs Attorneys General Wayne Stenehjem of North Dakota and Hector Balderas of New Mexico for the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ky6tc_0bZWBYp800

Rusty Nails LIVE

Belfield, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Well well well it looks like Belfield is wanting some more! We will be back at the almighty The Rusty Rail Saloon Inc. for a night of music and of course DRANKIN! Work on your dancing, prime your...

Learn More

Sentinel Butte Voice

Sentinel Butte Voice

Sentinel Butte, ND
1
Followers
161
Post
51
Views
