Sentinel Butte events calendar

(SENTINEL BUTTE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Sentinel Butte calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sentinel Butte:

Hope Alcohol Support Group Baker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Up to Your Eyes in Bill Sorensen - Sun, Aug 29, 2021 Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 275 Broadway, Medora, ND

Up to Your Eyes in Bill Sorensen, Coming to the Old Town Hall Theater! Magician, comedian, and entertainer Bill Sorensen is returning to where it really started for him, the Sorensen stage at the...

Narcotics Anonymous Baker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

The North Dakota Energy Summit Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 3rd Ave, Medora, ND

CWAG and the Attorney General Alliance are pleased to partner with co-hosts and Immediate Past Chairs Attorneys General Wayne Stenehjem of North Dakota and Hector Balderas of New Mexico for the...

Rusty Nails LIVE Belfield, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Well well well it looks like Belfield is wanting some more! We will be back at the almighty The Rusty Rail Saloon Inc. for a night of music and of course DRANKIN! Work on your dancing, prime your...