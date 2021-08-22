Milledgeville calendar: What's coming up

(MILLEDGEVILLE, TN) Live events are coming to Milledgeville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Milledgeville area:

Minko the Kingsnake Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 20 Cabin Ln #4128, Henderson, TN

Keep an eye out near the boat dock and swimming area for Lindsey and Minko the Kingsnake! Lindsey will be talking about common snakes in Tennessee, venomous snakes and kingsnakes!

TACleader Small Unit Tactics/Team Building/Leadership Course Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1295 Weaver Thomas Rd, Henderson, TN

This is NOT your average training session!! Expect 16-18 hour days and 1-4 hour blocks of instruction depending on subject matter. We will conduct a 40+ hour course inside a 3 day and night/60...

CWD Update Meeting Lexington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The TWRA and the University of Tennessee are holding a public informational meeting to address questions regarding chronic wasting disease. OttoBritt Fairgrounds Building 103 1st Street Lexington...

DÆPÆ at Hillbilly's Wing Shack Adamsville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 26280 TN-69, Adamsville, TN

DÆPÆ is back at everyone's favorite wings and drink spot in Adamsville, TN... Hillbillys Wing Shack!!! Come join us for rocking tunes, great food, and drinks with all your friends. 7-11 pm. ALL...

McNairy County Health Department "Walking Trail" Ribbon Cutting Selmer, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1269 Tennessee Ave, Selmer, TN

McNairy County Health Department celebrates the opening of the NEW Walking Trail at the University of Tennesse at Martin McNairy County/Selmer Campus with a Ribbon Cutting. Come meet Chancellor...