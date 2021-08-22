What’s up Auburn: Local events calendar

(AUBURN, WV) Auburn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Auburn area:

Art of the Odd Weston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Join us once again for our next installment of Art of the Odd here at Appalachian Oddities. The canvas size is a 12x12 Cost: $20

Tools, Antiques, Collectibles, Household West Union, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Tools, Antiques, Collectibles, LumberTools, Antiques, Collectibles, Household Bidding is open & star...

“Wings of Wonder” – Birds of Prey at North Bend Cairo, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 202 N Bend Park Rd, Cairo, WV

Live birds of prey at North Bend State Park is presented by Three Rivers Avian Center. The educational birds are a great opportunity to learn what bird says “Who cooks for me, who cooks for you...

frontPage Creations NorthBend Crop Cairo, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 202 N Bend Park Rd, Cairo, WV

Let’s show the Wild and Wonderful state of West Virginia how crop crazy we are scrapbooking!! Enjoy 4 days among friends scrapbooking memories and making memories!! The crop include double room...

Building Bridges Prevention Conference Roanoke, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV

This conference is for individuals or organizations that want to improve youth or community engagement in their prevention efforts. About this event Conference Agenda 9:00 am to 9:15 am Getting...