Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, WV

What’s up Auburn: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Auburn Dispatch
Auburn Dispatch
 5 days ago

(AUBURN, WV) Auburn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Auburn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RMJL_0bZWBTPV00

Art of the Odd

Weston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Join us once again for our next installment of Art of the Odd here at Appalachian Oddities. The canvas size is a 12x12 Cost: $20

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtCju_0bZWBTPV00

Tools, Antiques, Collectibles, Household

West Union, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Tools, Antiques, Collectibles, LumberTools, Antiques, Collectibles, Household Bidding is open & star...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czyd3_0bZWBTPV00

“Wings of Wonder” – Birds of Prey at North Bend

Cairo, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 202 N Bend Park Rd, Cairo, WV

Live birds of prey at North Bend State Park is presented by Three Rivers Avian Center. The educational birds are a great opportunity to learn what bird says “Who cooks for me, who cooks for you...

Learn More

frontPage Creations NorthBend Crop

Cairo, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 202 N Bend Park Rd, Cairo, WV

Let’s show the Wild and Wonderful state of West Virginia how crop crazy we are scrapbooking!! Enjoy 4 days among friends scrapbooking memories and making memories!! The crop include double room...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHabR_0bZWBTPV00

Building Bridges Prevention Conference

Roanoke, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV

This conference is for individuals or organizations that want to improve youth or community engagement in their prevention efforts. About this event Conference Agenda 9:00 am to 9:15 am Getting...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Auburn Dispatch

Auburn Dispatch

Auburn, WV
16
Followers
200
Post
165
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Roanoke, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Appalachian Oddities#Antiques Collectibles#Lumbertools#Household Bidding#Rivers Avian Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy