Wilsey calendar: Events coming up

(WILSEY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Wilsey calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilsey:

Coffee and Crafting! Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Coffee and Crafting! at 419 N Washington St, Junction City, KS 66441-2953, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Geary County Foster Care Forum Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1429 St Marys Rd, Junction City, KS

Explore all upcoming forum events in Junction City, Kansas, find information & tickets for upcoming forum events happening in Junction City, Kansas.

Marion County, KS - War Memorial POKER CHIP RUN Marion, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 420 W Santa Fe St, Marion, KS

Join us for a beautiful countryside tour of Marion County, Kansas on ALL PAVED ROADS!! You will be helping to raise money for the MARION COUNTY WAR MEMORIAL and have the chance at winning a...

New Scout Night Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Let’s get back to scouts! Come join us for ice cream, games, and information about Cub Scouts! Meeting in the BoBo room downstairs at the 1st United Methodist Church in JC. You may also like the...

Second Annual Cornhole Tournament Dwight, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 501 S. 7th Street, Dwight, KS 66849

Join us on Saturday, August 21 at 4:00 p.m. for the 2nd annual Corn Hole tournament and cook out in the Dwight City park!