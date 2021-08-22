Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilsey, KS

Wilsey calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Wilsey Daily
Wilsey Daily
 5 days ago

(WILSEY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Wilsey calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilsey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDVfN_0bZWBRe300

Coffee and Crafting!

Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Coffee and Crafting! at 419 N Washington St, Junction City, KS 66441-2953, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGy8i_0bZWBRe300

Geary County Foster Care Forum

Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1429 St Marys Rd, Junction City, KS

Explore all upcoming forum events in Junction City, Kansas, find information & tickets for upcoming forum events happening in Junction City, Kansas.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqMiW_0bZWBRe300

Marion County, KS - War Memorial POKER CHIP RUN

Marion, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 420 W Santa Fe St, Marion, KS

Join us for a beautiful countryside tour of Marion County, Kansas on ALL PAVED ROADS!! You will be helping to raise money for the MARION COUNTY WAR MEMORIAL and have the chance at winning a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfbbM_0bZWBRe300

New Scout Night

Junction City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Let’s get back to scouts! Come join us for ice cream, games, and information about Cub Scouts! Meeting in the BoBo room downstairs at the 1st United Methodist Church in JC. You may also like the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lr5kC_0bZWBRe300

Second Annual Cornhole Tournament

Dwight, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 501 S. 7th Street, Dwight, KS 66849

Join us on Saturday, August 21 at 4:00 p.m. for the 2nd annual Corn Hole tournament and cook out in the Dwight City park!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Wilsey Daily

Wilsey Daily

Wilsey, KS
2
Followers
191
Post
200
Views
ABOUT

With Wilsey Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
Junction City, KS
Government
City
Wilsey, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Live Events#Ks Join#Cub Scouts#United Methodist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy