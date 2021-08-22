Cancel
Soda Springs, CA

Soda Springs calendar: Coming events

Soda Springs Post
Soda Springs Post
 5 days ago

(SODA SPRINGS, CA) Soda Springs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Soda Springs area:

Bluegrass Jam at Alibi

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10069 Bridge St, Truckee, CA

We'll be jamming outdoors in the beer garden at Alibi in Truckee. C'mon out! Friendly group and all levels welcome. Come with a song or two (Bluegrass/Country/Folky at least...) to lead and we'll...

Northstar California Movie Date Night

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5001 Northstar Dr, Truckee, CA

Movie and Dinner deal offered every Sunday this summer at Northstar California! Three movie times to choose from 2pm, 5pm or 8pm.

Summer Live Music Series

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

NORTHSTAR SUMMER LIVE MUSIC SERIES DATES: Friday: Jun 25 - Jul 15 Friday: Jul 17 - Sep 02 Friday: Sep 04 - Sep 23 Friday: Sep 25 - Sep 30 TIME: 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Truckee Professional Rodeo

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 10695 Brockway Rd, Truckee, CA

Truckee Professional Rodeo Aug. 27-28 | McIver Arena | Truckee See barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding during the annual Truckee Professional Rodeo. | truckeerodeo.org

The Stampede

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Boat Launch Access, Truckee, CA

List of Sierra Tahoe Series upcoming events. Sports Events by Sierra Tahoe Series. 2019 Schedule is up under our story. Events - The Stampede, Tahoe Pro/Am.

Soda Springs Post

Soda Springs Post

Soda Springs, CA
With Soda Springs Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

