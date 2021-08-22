Cancel
Arthur, NE

Arthur calendar: Coming events

Arthur Journal
 5 days ago

(ARTHUR, NE) Arthur is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arthur:

'Pioneer Song' The Musical at Ash Hollow SHP

Lewellen, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4055 US-26, Lewellen, NE

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and head on out to the picnic area at Ash Hollow State Historical Park on Sunday, August 29 for an afternoon of musical entertainment by The Great Bear Folk...

Head2Head Fishing PWS / Learn 2 Fish With Us Fishing Clinic

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Diamond Springs Trail, Ogallala, NE

Registration is required (See below for details)!! The first 50 youth will receive a fishing combo, Future Pro shirt and a fishing educational book. The afternoon will start with a Fishing Basics...

Ogallala Farmers Market

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8 AM - 12 PMLocation: Rendezvous Square, 116 East 2nd Street, Ogallala, NE

Arthur Journal

Arthur, NE
ABOUT

With Arthur Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

