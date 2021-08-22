Financial Statements Are Like Masks

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the delta variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. Now, some employers are requiring the vaccination outright for any employee to return. Dorit Reiss, a law professor at the University of California, Hastings who specializes in vaccine policies, told Footwear...