Stocks

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

