Nixon, NV

Nixon events coming up

Posted by 
Nixon Digest
Nixon Digest
 5 days ago

(NIXON, NV) Live events are coming to Nixon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nixon:

Legends Of Beer Festival

Sparks, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1310 Scheels Drive, Sparks, NV 89434

A new beer festival featuring more than 30 breweries that includes live music, a "beer mile" relay competition for prizes, and more.

2021 High Sierra Fly-in Experience

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Flanigan, Flanigan, NV 89510

ALL PERSONS MUST REGISTER IN ORDER TO ATTEND!! THIS FIRST OPEN REGISTRATION IS FOR AIRCRAFT AND THEIR PASSENGERS. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING.

Fernley Ambassadors Breakfast

Fernley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Come and Join Chamber of Commerce Members as we listen a presentation from a local business, eat breakfast cooked by Pops, and network with eachother.

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Special black light glow Painting Class Monday 8/23 6pm

Fernley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 95a W Main St, Fernley, NV

Join us for a fun black light glow painting class 8/23 6pm, these paintings will come alive under black lights and you can even make them glow in the dark! $25 per person, drinks and snacks are...

Nixon Digest

Nixon Digest

Nixon, NV
With Nixon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

