Tobias events calendar

(TOBIAS, NE) Tobias has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tobias:

Jungle Cruise - Sunday Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 519 E St, Fairbury, NE

Jungle Cruise NOTE: Facebook is showing events as free when they are not. Tickets for this movie are $5 each and can be purchased in the theatre lobby beginning 45 minutes before the show. Thanks...

Friend Farmers' Market Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1515 1st St, Friend, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays and Saturdays, 4.30PM - 8.30PM Location: Green Top Cafe -1515 1st Street

Open Mic Night Wilber, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 117 W 3rd St, Wilber, NE

Join us for Open Mic Night at Fox Hole Tavern in beautiful downtown Wilber. Come listen to some great live music performed by your friends and neighbors or you are welcome to share the stage if...

Marking Nebraska: Presentation by author Jeff Barnes Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 601 7th St, Fairbury, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

SFA/Back to School Night Crete, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 525 E 14th St, Crete, NE

Join us for the fist SFA meeting of the year as well as our official Back to School evening.

