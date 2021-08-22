Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tobias, NE

Tobias events calendar

Posted by 
Tobias News Alert
Tobias News Alert
 5 days ago

(TOBIAS, NE) Tobias has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tobias:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8Duq_0bZWB4fp00

Jungle Cruise - Sunday

Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 519 E St, Fairbury, NE

Jungle Cruise NOTE: Facebook is showing events as free when they are not. Tickets for this movie are $5 each and can be purchased in the theatre lobby beginning 45 minutes before the show. Thanks...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9giC_0bZWB4fp00

Friend Farmers' Market

Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1515 1st St, Friend, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays and Saturdays, 4.30PM - 8.30PM Location: Green Top Cafe -1515 1st Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ivgf8_0bZWB4fp00

Open Mic Night

Wilber, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 117 W 3rd St, Wilber, NE

Join us for Open Mic Night at Fox Hole Tavern in beautiful downtown Wilber. Come listen to some great live music performed by your friends and neighbors or you are welcome to share the stage if...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KRd3_0bZWB4fp00

Marking Nebraska: Presentation by author Jeff Barnes

Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 601 7th St, Fairbury, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYBpB_0bZWB4fp00

SFA/Back to School Night

Crete, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 525 E 14th St, Crete, NE

Join us for the fist SFA meeting of the year as well as our official Back to School evening.\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tobias News Alert

Tobias News Alert

Tobias, NE
2
Followers
188
Post
341
Views
ABOUT

With Tobias News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
City
Tobias, NE
City
Crete, NE
City
Fairbury, NE
City
Wilber, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Ne Jungle Cruise#Ne Humanities Nebraska#Ne Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy