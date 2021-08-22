Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.13.