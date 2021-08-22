Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onslow Journal

Events on the Onslow calendar

Posted by 
Onslow Journal
Onslow Journal
 5 days ago

(ONSLOW, IA) Onslow is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Onslow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDfZb_0bZWB11e00

MEMORIAL RIDE HONORING SSG ADAM SANDERS

Anamosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10537 Shaw Rd, Anamosa, IA

Join us as we honor SSG Adam Sanders for a Memorial Ride. ALL Vehicles are welcome! Registration begins at 10:00 AM at Scooters in Anamosa with Kickstands up at 11:00 AM. The route is listed below...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258ssL_0bZWB11e00

PNMT Form and Function in Anamosa, Iowa

Anamosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 11809 Co Rd X28, Anamosa, IA

Join us to dive deeper with Form and Function! www.pnmt.org/seminar-schedule 16 NCBTMB CEs $325 Early Bird $355 Normal

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxIDc_0bZWB11e00

Slap'n'Tickle Ragbrai Party

Anamosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Slap'n'Tickle outside Tuckers Tavern with our good buddies Evan Stock Band. Hudson and Overly noon - 2 Luke Thomas 2 - 3 Evan Stock Band 3 - 7 Slap'n'Tickle 7 - 11 Also check out other...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Osqcg_0bZWB11e00

Breakfast & Worship in the Park

Cascade, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join Cornerstone Church on Sunday, August 22nd at Cascade Hometown Days for a free breakfast (9:00 a.m.) followed by baptism in the river and worship in the Cascade River View Amphitheatre (10:00...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlU8y_0bZWB11e00

An Afternoon of Blues! Kevin Burt & Avey Grouws Duo at Tabor Home Winery!

Baldwin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3570 67th St, Baldwin, IA

We know the weather put the kibosh on having the Family Picnic earlier this summer with full band, pro sound, etc, but we want to make it up to you all with a very special Afternoon of Blues with...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Onslow Journal

Onslow Journal

Onslow, IA
4
Followers
201
Post
233
Views
ABOUT

With Onslow Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooters#Live Events#Onslow#Ia Join#Ncbtmb#Tuckers Tavern#Join Cornerstone Church#The Family Picnic
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy