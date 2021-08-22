Events on the Onslow calendar

(ONSLOW, IA) Onslow is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Onslow:

MEMORIAL RIDE HONORING SSG ADAM SANDERS Anamosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10537 Shaw Rd, Anamosa, IA

Join us as we honor SSG Adam Sanders for a Memorial Ride. ALL Vehicles are welcome! Registration begins at 10:00 AM at Scooters in Anamosa with Kickstands up at 11:00 AM. The route is listed below...

PNMT Form and Function in Anamosa, Iowa Anamosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 11809 Co Rd X28, Anamosa, IA

Join us to dive deeper with Form and Function! www.pnmt.org/seminar-schedule 16 NCBTMB CEs $325 Early Bird $355 Normal

Slap'n'Tickle Ragbrai Party Anamosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Slap'n'Tickle outside Tuckers Tavern with our good buddies Evan Stock Band. Hudson and Overly noon - 2 Luke Thomas 2 - 3 Evan Stock Band 3 - 7 Slap'n'Tickle 7 - 11 Also check out other...

Breakfast & Worship in the Park Cascade, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join Cornerstone Church on Sunday, August 22nd at Cascade Hometown Days for a free breakfast (9:00 a.m.) followed by baptism in the river and worship in the Cascade River View Amphitheatre (10:00...

An Afternoon of Blues! Kevin Burt & Avey Grouws Duo at Tabor Home Winery! Baldwin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3570 67th St, Baldwin, IA

We know the weather put the kibosh on having the Family Picnic earlier this summer with full band, pro sound, etc, but we want to make it up to you all with a very special Afternoon of Blues with...