Events on the Tower City calendar

(TOWER CITY, ND) Tower City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tower City:

Girls Night Out The Show at Harwood Grill & Saloon (Harwood, ND) Harwood, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 08:30 PM

Address: 217 Chapin Drive, Harwood, ND 58042

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Harwood ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Burgers and Hot Dogs Casselton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:45 PM

Address: 502 Martin's Avenue North, Casselton, ND

Men of Martin's are serving burgers and hot dogs starting at 5:45pm before worship at 7pm. Come for food and fellowship!

Ransom County Fair Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 612 7th Ave W, Lisbon, ND

Everyone comes to enjoy the old fashioned corn feed along with games, carnival rides and special music attractions. The fair draws neighbors from all around the area to see the main stage and...

Lamb Jamboree 2021, At The Ranch Kathryn, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 11358 57th Street Southeast, Kathryn, ND 58049

There is no truck too small or too big for Lamb Jam.

2021 VCSU Ag Bowl presented by First Community Credit Union Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1047 Viking Dr, Valley City, ND

The 3rd Annual VCSU Ag Bowl features Valley City State University hosting the University of Jamestown for the 2021 college football season opener. Kickoff between the Vikings and the Jimmies is at...