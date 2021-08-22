Cancel
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.70 Million

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $158.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.90 million to $162.48 million. Everi posted sales of $112.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

#Everi Holdings Inc#Evri#Evri#Sec#Invesco Ltd#Vanguard Group Inc#Everi Everi Holdings
