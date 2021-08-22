Lottie events coming soon

(LOTTIE, LA) Lottie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lottie area:

Songwriters Series Breaux Bridge, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 140 E Bridge St, Breaux Bridge, LA

Songwriters Series at Cafe Sydnie Mae, 140 E Bridge St, Breaux Bridge, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 11:00 am to 03:00 pm

First Kids Worship Service New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 824 W Main St, New Roads, LA

A fun, Christ-centered time of discipleship for children ages 4 through 5th grade.

Smooth and Soft Jazz Breaux Bridge, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 140 E Bridge St, Breaux Bridge, LA

Live Jazz with master musician, Luke Brouillette at Cafe Sydnie Mae You may also like the following events from Cafe Sydnie Mae

Live at Bayou Teche Brewing Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville, LA

A microbrewery is the best way to experience Louisiana! At Bayou Teche Brewing hear live music and entertainment in a charming, country setting. Every Saturday afternoon you can hear live Cajun...

YaYa's Bunny Hop Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 228 Fuselier Rd, Arnaudville, LA

YaYa's Bunny Hop at The LIGHT HOUSE Reclaim Belonging, 228 Fuselier Road, Arnaudville, LA 70512, Arnaudville, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm