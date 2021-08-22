Cancel
Lottie, LA

Lottie events coming soon

Lottie Post
Lottie Post
 5 days ago

(LOTTIE, LA) Lottie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lottie area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHUWJ_0bZWArVS00

Songwriters Series

Breaux Bridge, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 140 E Bridge St, Breaux Bridge, LA

Songwriters Series at Cafe Sydnie Mae, 140 E Bridge St, Breaux Bridge, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 11:00 am to 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8UjA_0bZWArVS00

First Kids Worship Service

New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 824 W Main St, New Roads, LA

A fun, Christ-centered time of discipleship for children ages 4 through 5th grade.

Smooth and Soft Jazz

Breaux Bridge, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 140 E Bridge St, Breaux Bridge, LA

Live Jazz with master musician, Luke Brouillette at Cafe Sydnie Mae You may also like the following events from Cafe Sydnie Mae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSk5s_0bZWArVS00

Live at Bayou Teche Brewing

Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville, LA

A microbrewery is the best way to experience Louisiana! At Bayou Teche Brewing hear live music and entertainment in a charming, country setting. Every Saturday afternoon you can hear live Cajun...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c22OP_0bZWArVS00

YaYa's Bunny Hop

Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 228 Fuselier Rd, Arnaudville, LA

YaYa's Bunny Hop at The LIGHT HOUSE Reclaim Belonging, 228 Fuselier Road, Arnaudville, LA 70512, Arnaudville, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

ABOUT

With Lottie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

