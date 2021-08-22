Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)
Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
