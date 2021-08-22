Cancel
Mayfield, KS

Mayfield calendar: Coming events

Mayfield News Beat
 5 days ago

(MAYFIELD, KS) Mayfield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mayfield:

Graffiti Paintball Clinic

Belle Plaine, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Come out and learn new stuff or work on your fundamentals!

Wichita Flea Market at the Kansas Star Casino Arena

Peck, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

What treasures will you find? Come walk the aisles at the Kansas Star Casino Arena and shop small through the 200+ booths that include antiques, crafts, vintage items, collectibles, primitives...

2021 Fly Kansas Air Tour

Wellington, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Address: 441 N. West Road, Wellington, KS 67152

The 2021 Air Tour visits 9 unique Kansas airports over the course of a weekend in the sky!

August Family Story Time

Mulvane, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 408 N 2nd Ave, Mulvane, KS

Grab your family and your sweet tooth and come to the library for some ice cream fun! We will read stories about ice cream, then the children will be able to make homemade ice cream and play with...

RURAL HOME & 78 TOTAL ACRES Offered in 2 TRACTS

Wellington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

TWO TRACTS ~ SOUTH OF WELLINGTON KANSASRural Home & 39.7 Acres Pasture | 37.7 Acres TillableBeing so...

Mayfield News Beat

Mayfield News Beat

Mayfield, KS
