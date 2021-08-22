Live events Farlington — what’s coming up

(FARLINGTON, KS) Farlington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Farlington:

Music on the Patio - John Duling with Sean McDonnell and Matt Peters from Stone Cutters Union Farlington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1, W Lake Rd, Farlington, KS

Music begins at 6:00PM and ends at 8:00PM. Some seating is available but it's advisable to bring your own lawn chairs. Food & drink are available from the café. Musicians play for tips only so...

2021 Fall Festival Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 832 S 250th St, Pittsburg, KS

The 2021 Fall Festival will be on Saturday, August 28th at The Barn At Timber Cove in Pittsburg, KS from 9am-3pm

Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: E 11th St, Pittsburg, KS

2021 Market Dates: Saturdays | 8:00 am – 12:00 pm (April 17 – Oct. 30) Wednesdays | 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm (May 26 – Aug. 11) Farmers’ Market Pavilion 119 E. 11th St., Pittsburg, KS At the Pittsburg...

Miners Hall Museum – Tour the Miners House Franklin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 701 S Broadway St, Franklin, KS

Come see the turn of the century coal company house. Take a tour of the Miners House (restoration in progress) and learn about its history. Visit […]



Cody Hibbard @ The Pitt (with Holly Beth) Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 516 N Broadway, Pittsburg, KS

THE PITT 516 N Broadway, Pittsburgh, KS Holly Beth to kick things off ADV TIX - $15 DOS TIX - $20