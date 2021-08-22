Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farlington, KS

Live events Farlington — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Farlington Daily
Farlington Daily
 5 days ago

(FARLINGTON, KS) Farlington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Farlington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02VaC8_0bZWAkZb00

Music on the Patio - John Duling with Sean McDonnell and Matt Peters from Stone Cutters Union

Farlington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1, W Lake Rd, Farlington, KS

Music begins at 6:00PM and ends at 8:00PM. Some seating is available but it's advisable to bring your own lawn chairs. Food & drink are available from the café. Musicians play for tips only so...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woc5k_0bZWAkZb00

2021 Fall Festival

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 832 S 250th St, Pittsburg, KS

The 2021 Fall Festival will be on Saturday, August 28th at The Barn At Timber Cove in Pittsburg, KS from 9am-3pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnIhI_0bZWAkZb00

Pittsburg Area Farmers’ Market

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: E 11th St, Pittsburg, KS

2021 Market Dates: Saturdays | 8:00 am – 12:00 pm (April 17 – Oct. 30) Wednesdays | 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm (May 26 – Aug. 11) Farmers’ Market Pavilion 119 E. 11th St., Pittsburg, KS At the Pittsburg...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRpRV_0bZWAkZb00

Miners Hall Museum – Tour the Miners House

Franklin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 701 S Broadway St, Franklin, KS

Come see the turn of the century coal company house. Take a tour of the Miners House (restoration in progress) and learn about its history. Visit […]\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcaRv_0bZWAkZb00

Cody Hibbard @ The Pitt (with Holly Beth)

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 516 N Broadway, Pittsburg, KS

THE PITT 516 N Broadway, Pittsburgh, KS Holly Beth to kick things off ADV TIX - $15 DOS TIX - $20

Learn More

Comments / 0

Farlington Daily

Farlington Daily

Farlington, KS
7
Followers
202
Post
433
Views
ABOUT

With Farlington Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Pittsburg, KS
Government
City
Farlington, KS
City
Pittsburg, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cove#Ks Music#Food#The Miners House#Adv#Dos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy