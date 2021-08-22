Cancel
Financial Reports

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Analysts expect that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Nikola reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

