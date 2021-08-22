Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imlay, NV

Imlay calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Imlay News Alert
Imlay News Alert
 5 days ago

(IMLAY, NV) Imlay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Imlay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4zdS_0bZWAio900

First day of school 2021-22

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:55 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, NV

First day of school 2021-22 at Albert M Lowry High School, 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 07:55 am to 02:45 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJJPV_0bZWAio900

Family Support Group—Winnemucca

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 138 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca, NV

Meets every Tuesday 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm For More Info Contact: Pam Gubka (775) 304-3434 Judy Robbins (916) 718-3797

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UelA9_0bZWAio900

Harry Potter Party

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 85 E 5th St, Winnemucca, NV

Registration Required* Ages 8-12 Attention all witches and wizards ages 8-12!!! Your magical presence is requested for our Harry Potter Party!! It will be a magical time!!! Fly, floo powder, or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpX34_0bZWAio900

6th Annual Shin Dig

Lovelock, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2210 Rye Patch Res Rd, Lovelock, NV

6th Annual Shin Dig at Gold Diggers Saloon, 2210 Rye Patch Res Rd., Lovelock, NV 89419, Lovelock, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 05:00 pm to Mon Aug 23 2021 at 08:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Imlay News Alert

Imlay News Alert

Imlay, NV
6
Followers
181
Post
290
Views
ABOUT

With Imlay News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winnemucca, NV
Winnemucca, NV
Government
City
Imlay, NV
City
Lovelock, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nv Meets#More Info Contact#Nv Registration Required#Harry Potter Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy