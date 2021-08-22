Imlay calendar: Coming events

(IMLAY, NV) Imlay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Imlay:

First day of school 2021-22 Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:55 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, NV

Family Support Group—Winnemucca Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 138 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca, NV

Meets every Tuesday 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm For More Info Contact: Pam Gubka (775) 304-3434 Judy Robbins (916) 718-3797

Harry Potter Party Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 85 E 5th St, Winnemucca, NV

Registration Required* Ages 8-12 Attention all witches and wizards ages 8-12!!! Your magical presence is requested for our Harry Potter Party!! It will be a magical time!!! Fly, floo powder, or...

6th Annual Shin Dig Lovelock, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2210 Rye Patch Res Rd, Lovelock, NV

