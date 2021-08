Turner & Hooch is currently releasing new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, and the series is more than just a follow-up to the 1989 movie of the same name. While Josh Peck plays the son of Tom Hanks' character from the original, the new show brings a lot of new and fun elements to the story about a U.S. Marshal and his trusty Bordeaux Mastiff. The series is an action-comedy at its core, and it features many delightful tributes to iconic action movies of the past. The show's second episode is an especially fun homage to Die Hard. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the show's executive producer, Matt Nix, and he talked about the action tributes and teased an upcoming Taken-themed episode.