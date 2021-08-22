Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share
Brokerages expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global's earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
