Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.11% to 35,374.12 while the NASDAQ rose 0.43% to 15,006.17. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.22% to 4,489.23. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,941,620 cases with around 629,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,474,770 cases and 435,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,583,990 COVID-19 cases with 574,840 deaths. In total, there were at least 212,639,390 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,443,760 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.