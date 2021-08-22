Cancel
Holstein, NE

Holstein calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Holstein Journal
Holstein Journal
 5 days ago

(HOLSTEIN, NE) Holstein is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holstein:

Pub Quiz Online - Dinosaurs

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 314 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

Come see if you know anything about DINOSAURS! We are so excited to bring this quiz online for your!

Walk-in Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1115 W 2nd St, Hastings, NE

Get vaccinated to add the best layer of protection against Covid-19 as kids head back to school and fall activities ramp up. Vaccines are available at no cost to anyone 12 years or older (minors...

Bad Art Night

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 314 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

Come be creative and make some terrible art! No pressure of perfection. Paint a canvas, make a sculpture, explore new mediums. Then see your art in our Bad Art Exhibit! Register online at...

Co-Ed State Softball Class C State

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Prairie Ridge Park, 3900 Osborne Dr E, Hastings, NE

The Hastings/Adams County CVB is proud to once again welcome the USA Softball State Tournaments for Co-Ed State Softball. Hastings has been hosting the USA Softball State Tournaments for the past...

Egg Drop

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1330 N Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE

Build from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., we start dropping the vessels off the roof of the Museum. Will your egg survive? This is a FREE activity for the first 200 people who show up to...

Holstein Journal

Holstein Journal

Holstein, NE
ABOUT

With Holstein Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

