Holstein calendar: What's coming up

(HOLSTEIN, NE) Holstein is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holstein:

Pub Quiz Online - Dinosaurs Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 314 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

Come see if you know anything about DINOSAURS! We are so excited to bring this quiz online for your!

Walk-in Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1115 W 2nd St, Hastings, NE

Get vaccinated to add the best layer of protection against Covid-19 as kids head back to school and fall activities ramp up. Vaccines are available at no cost to anyone 12 years or older (minors...

Bad Art Night Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 314 N Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

Come be creative and make some terrible art! No pressure of perfection. Paint a canvas, make a sculpture, explore new mediums. Then see your art in our Bad Art Exhibit! Register online at...

Co-Ed State Softball Class C State Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Prairie Ridge Park, 3900 Osborne Dr E, Hastings, NE

The Hastings/Adams County CVB is proud to once again welcome the USA Softball State Tournaments for Co-Ed State Softball. Hastings has been hosting the USA Softball State Tournaments for the past...

Egg Drop Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1330 N Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE

Build from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., we start dropping the vessels off the roof of the Museum. Will your egg survive? This is a FREE activity for the first 200 people who show up to...