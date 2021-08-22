Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.www.modernreaders.com
