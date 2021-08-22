Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brks#Earnings Guidance#Brks Rrb#Thomson Reuters#Brooks Automation#Keycorp#Credit Suisse Group#Needham Company Llc#Zacks Investment Research#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Investors Cheer Citi Trends' Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook

Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ: CTRN) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 29.8% compared to Q2 FY19, to $237.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $227.21 million. The company reported operating results for Q2 2021 relative to Q2 2019 to provide a normalized comparison of performance since Q2 2020 included significant favorable one-time expense reductions related to COVID-19. Comparable store sales increased 25.6% over Q2 FY19.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Heico Q3 Earnings

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 40.00% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.55. Revenue of $471,707,000 up by 22.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $486,000,000. Guidance. Earnings...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

CAL - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q4 Earnings in Focus: Things to Note

HAIN - Free Report) is likely to see a decline in its top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Aug 26, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $462.3 million, indicating a drop of 9.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. For fiscal 2021, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1,980 million, indicating a decrease of 3.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Stocksinvezz.com

Intuit stock price forecast ahead of Q2 earnings

Intuit stock price is trading at an all-time high. Focus shifts to its quarterly earnings scheduled for Tuesday. Analysts expect that the company’s revenue and earnings did well. The Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) stock price is hovering near its all-time high ahead of its second-quarter earnings that will come out after...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Pinduoduo Q2 Earnings

Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) rose 5.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 4500.00% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of ($0.15). Revenue of $3,569,000,000 up by 106.79% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,195,140,000. Guidance. Earnings...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Callon Petroleum

Within the last quarter, Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Callon Petroleum. The company has an average price target of $47.11 with a high of $54.00 and a low of $38.00.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

JD.com Inc Adr Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - JD.com Inc Adr reported on Monday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. JD.com Inc Adr announced earnings per share of 2.9 on revenue of 253.8B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 2.69 on revenue of 248.59B. JD.com Inc Adr shares are...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Marvell Technology, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 29.41% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,246,000,000 higher by 23.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000. Outlook. Q4 EPS expected...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Vipshop Stock Falls On Q2 Earnings Miss, Softer Q3 Outlook

Online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22.8% year-on-year to $4.6 billion (RMB29.6 billion), versus the analyst consensus of $4.57 billion. Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Q2 revenue of $113.1 billion was up 27% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $115.1 billion. Alibaba Group Holding...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Azek Stock Gains On Strong Q3, Raised FY21 Sales Outlook

Azek Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) reported third-quarter sales growth of 46.4% year-over-year to $327.45 million, beating the consensus of $291.53 million. Sales by segments: Residential $291.2 million (+51.2% Y/Y) and Commercial $36.2 million (+16.5% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved to $0.26 from $0.05 in 3Q20, beating consensus estimates of $0.23. The...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Brighthouse Financial

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted Q2 earnings of $21.00 million, an increase from Q1 of 102.73%. Sales dropped to $2.39 billion, a 1.4% decrease between quarters. Brighthouse Financial collected $2.43 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $768.00 million loss. What Is Return...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Within the last quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources. The company has an average price target of $200.12 with a high of $253.00 and a low of $173.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Zebra Technologies

In the current session, Zebra Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is trading at $582.23, after a 0.58% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 7.78%, and in the past year, by 104.46%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
Financial ReportsSchaeffer's Investment Research

Smucker Stock Looks to Extend Earnings Streak

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is an American manufacturer of jam, peanut butter, jelly, fruit syrups, beverages, and other food products in North America. SJM’s portfolio includes popular brands like Folgers, Jif, Milk-Bone, Café Bustelo, Smucker's Uncrustables, and Rachael Ray Nutrish. Headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, J.M. Smucker also owns and operates over 30 manufacturing facilities and offices across North America. At last glance, SJM was trading down 0.3% at $130.77.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Mike Khouw's Advanced Auto Parts Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested investors should consider a bullish options strategy in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) ahead of earnings. The company is going to report earnings on August 24. Khouw said options premiums are slightly elevated going into earnings so he wants to take advantage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy