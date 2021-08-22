Live events on the horizon in Union Center

(UNION CENTER, SD) Union Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Union Center area:

EAFB - DIY Paint Sample Calendar Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2838 Arnold Dr, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706

Join us at Dakota's and create your own DIY Paint Sample Calendar!

EAFB - Canvas 2 Paint at Dakota's Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2838 Arnold Dr, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706

Join us at Dakota's for a class taught by an instructor from Canvas 2 Paint!

Black Hills Community Tours Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Pride Hangar, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706

Welcome to the Black Hills! We'd love to show you around!