Live events on the horizon in Union Center
(UNION CENTER, SD) Union Center has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Union Center area:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 2838 Arnold Dr, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706
Join us at Dakota's and create your own DIY Paint Sample Calendar!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 2838 Arnold Dr, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706
Join us at Dakota's for a class taught by an instructor from Canvas 2 Paint!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: Pride Hangar, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706
Welcome to the Black Hills! We'd love to show you around!
