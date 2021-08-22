Cancel
Union Center, SD

Live events on the horizon in Union Center

 5 days ago

(UNION CENTER, SD) Union Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Union Center area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gU9xE_0bZWAcVn00

EAFB - DIY Paint Sample Calendar

Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2838 Arnold Dr, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706

Join us at Dakota's and create your own DIY Paint Sample Calendar!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hi0g0_0bZWAcVn00

EAFB - Canvas 2 Paint at Dakota's

Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2838 Arnold Dr, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706

Join us at Dakota's for a class taught by an instructor from Canvas 2 Paint!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nb8jJ_0bZWAcVn00

Black Hills Community Tours

Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Pride Hangar, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706

Welcome to the Black Hills! We'd love to show you around!

Learn More

With Union Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

