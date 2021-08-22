Palladium Partners LLC Has $26.04 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)
Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
