QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,233 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
