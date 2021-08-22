Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qualcomm Incorporated#Asset Management#Qcom#Qcom#Private Ocean Llc#Piscataqua Savings Bank#Eidelman Virant Capital#Cfo Solutions Llc#Boston Trust Walden Corp#Sec#Citigroup#Keycorp#Qualcomm Company Profile#Qct#Qtl#Networki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Growth Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Semiconductor Stocks For Your List

Could Investors Be Shifting Their Focus To These Top Semiconductor Stocks Right Now?. Semiconductor stocks have been the essential drivers for technology growth in the past decade, and arguably more so after the pandemic. Some of the top semiconductor stocks have easily beaten the stock market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings. It’s no secret that semiconductor companies have rewarded investors handsomely just in the past year alone.
StocksBenzinga

JD.com And Baidu Lead The Nasdaq-100 In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices were trading higher Tuesday on continued strength as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. The recent FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also helped lift stocks in reopening sectors. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.31% to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated's Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Top Stocks to Buy as the Semiconductor Shortage Continues

A global shortage of semiconductors has turned the industry upside down. The demand for chips was high even before the pandemic started, due to the rollout of 5G. However, the coronavirus pandemic drove that demand much higher as millions bought laptops, cell phones, and gaming devices as they sheltered in their homes.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Marvell Technology, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksDaily Herald

Hot 5G Stocks To Buy As The Stock Market Rebounds? 3 In Focus

Do You Have These Top 5G Stocks On Your Watchlist Now?. Chances are, you have likely heard of 5G being the next generation of wireless connectivity tech. If anything, this would make 5G stocks among the upcoming names in the stock market today. Now, for starters, 5G provides significantly faster download speeds and greater overall connectivity. Accordingly, this would appeal to both organizations, consumers, and investors alike. Not only does 5G enable more efficient workflows, but it would also expand the capabilities of today’s software systems. Because of all this, I could see investors looking out for the best 5G stocks in the stock market now.
StocksBenzinga

This Robot-Run Large Cap ETF Has Less Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook Compared To SPY And Is Bullish On These Manufacturing Stocks Instead

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap ETF (NYSE:QRFT) has revealed that it has less holdings in “big tech” companies such as Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), in comparison to the SDPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY). What Happened: The exchange-traded fund, which...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 29.41% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,246,000,000 higher by 23.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000. Outlook. Q4 EPS expected...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksBenzinga

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For AGCO

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for AGCO. The company has an average price target of $160.5 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $141.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Brighthouse Financial

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted Q2 earnings of $21.00 million, an increase from Q1 of 102.73%. Sales dropped to $2.39 billion, a 1.4% decrease between quarters. Brighthouse Financial collected $2.43 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $768.00 million loss. What Is Return...

Comments / 0

Community Policy