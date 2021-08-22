Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbvie Inc#Rpg#Abbvie Inc#Abbv#Kb Financial Partners Llc#Centerpoint Advisors Llc#Daiwa Capital Markets#Svb Leerink#Barclays#Truist Securities#The Thomson Reuters#Inc#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksBenzinga

JD.com And Baidu Lead The Nasdaq-100 In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices were trading higher Tuesday on continued strength as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. The recent FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also helped lift stocks in reopening sectors. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.31% to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Rani Therapeutics, RxSight: 2 Bullish Health Care Stock Picks From BofA

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), an early stage platform technology company that promotes oral dosing with its RaniPill, and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST), an ophthalmology-focused MedTech company, went public in late July. Here's what BofA Securities has to say about the newly listed stocks. The Healthcare Analysts: BofA Securities analyst Geoff...
Marketsetftrends.com

How to Add Value to a Diversified Investment Portfolio

Value-focused exchange traded fund strategies can add, well, value, to any investment portfolio. In the recent webcast, Exploring the Benefits and Uses of Value Strategies, Nick Kalivas, Head of Factor and Core Equity Product Strategy, Invesco, highlighted a few reasons why investors have been looking back into the value style.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
StocksZacks.com

Markets Surge on Pfizer Vax Approval

PFE - Free Report) has been officially approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) have sent markets higher to start a new week of trading. Led by shares of BioNTech, which gained +9.6% on the day, the Nasdaq zoomed ahead to its single-best trading day since May 20th and finished at a brand new all-time high close, +228 points or +1.55% to 14,942.
Stocksinvesting.com

Cigna Gains on $2 Billion Accelerated Stock Repurchase Plan

Investing.com – Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock was up 0.8% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as the company said it will repurchase $2 billion of stock through accelerated repurchase agreements. Share repurchases generally boost a stock’s price as the number of equity shares gets reduced which increases the earnings to be distributed for...
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksNBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Pfizer, Moderna, Boeing and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Boeing — Shares of Boeing jumped 3.2% after Virgin Orbit, a satellite-launching spinoff of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, announced it will go public at a $3.7 billion valuation. Boeing is set to invest in the deal's private investment in public equity round. Virgin Orbit is combining with special purpose acquisition company NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, which saw its shares gain 1.9% after the news.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Popular Robinhood Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

One popular Robinhood dividend stock is a leader in the financial services industry that has differentiated itself from rivals. Another is a Dividend King that's still generating growth after 135 years in business. The third stock offers an attractive dividend yield and markets the world's best-selling vaccine. Popular Robinhood stocks...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Why You Should Consider Buying Pfizer Stock

Pfizer's valuation is attractive. The company offers a strong dividend. Pfizer's risk-reward profile could appeal to many investors. Like any company, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) faces some risks that could give investors pause. Patents for several of the company's drugs begin to expire after 2025. There's uncertainty about recurring revenue for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine after the pandemic ends.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

19 High Dividend Stocks With 5%+ Yields

Investing for income is a difficult task right now. The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at zero since the coronavirus pandemic, leading to lower yields across fixed income. Stocks aren’t much better, as record-high share prices has reduced the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index to just 1.3%.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Early Approval For Ascendis' Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Treatment, Redhill Biopharma Spikes On Positive COVID-19 Drug Data, RenovoRx IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 25) BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) (reacted to the news of inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) Celldex Therapeutics,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy