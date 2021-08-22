RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0