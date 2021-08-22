Events on the Grenora calendar

(GRENORA, ND) Live events are coming to Grenora.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grenora area:

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1515 14th St W, Williston, ND 58801

Question: Just because something is common, does that make it normal? Answer: NO!! And that’s the game-changer.

WTCS Back to School Open House Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2419 9th Ave W, Williston, ND

Join us for the WTCS Open House to kick off the 2021-2022 school year! Families can meet teachers, bring in school supplies, take some pics, and get lockers set up. You can also stop by the office...

8-28-21 Williston Basin Speedway Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 519 53rd St E, Williston, ND

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and Slingshots

AUGUST 28TH CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT-ALL CLASSES Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 519 53rd St E, Williston, ND

AUGUST 28TH CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT-ALL CLASSES at Williston Basin Speedway, 519 53rd Street East, Williston, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Drive-in Movie Crosby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 Main St S, Crosby, ND

Post lockdown and amidst the pandemic people have found the alternative to stay entertained. Even if there are a few drive in theaters but definitely there are just too many drive-in events in...