Grenora, ND

Events on the Grenora calendar

Grenora News Watch
Grenora News Watch
 5 days ago

(GRENORA, ND) Live events are coming to Grenora.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grenora area:

"The Hormone Connection" - Common Does Not Mean Normal | Williston, ND

Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1515 14th St W, Williston, ND 58801

Question: Just because something is common, does that make it normal? Answer: NO!! And that’s the game-changer.

WTCS Back to School Open House

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2419 9th Ave W, Williston, ND

Join us for the WTCS Open House to kick off the 2021-2022 school year! Families can meet teachers, bring in school supplies, take some pics, and get lockers set up. You can also stop by the office...

8-28-21 Williston Basin Speedway

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 519 53rd St E, Williston, ND

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and Slingshots

AUGUST 28TH CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT-ALL CLASSES

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 519 53rd St E, Williston, ND

AUGUST 28TH CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT-ALL CLASSES at Williston Basin Speedway, 519 53rd Street East, Williston, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Drive-in Movie

Crosby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 Main St S, Crosby, ND

Post lockdown and amidst the pandemic people have found the alternative to stay entertained. Even if there are a few drive in theaters but definitely there are just too many drive-in events in...

With Grenora News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

