Glendale, UT

Glendale calendar: Events coming up

Glendale Voice
 5 days ago

(GLENDALE, UT) Glendale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glendale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GmMo_0bZWATW800

Karaoke Night

Duck Creek Village, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1460 Duck Creek Ridge Rd, Duck Creek Village, UT

If you love to sing in your car, in the mirror, or in the shower karaoke night at Pinewoods Resort is the event for you!\nBring the whole family for a rockin\' good time and good eats from the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xh77D_0bZWATW800

Mesozoic on the Patio at Peekaboo

Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

August 27, 2021 7:00pm to 9:00pm Music ? on the Patio with Mesozoic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3hf1_0bZWATW800

Badass and Beautiful Retreat- Embrace Your Truth

Brian Head, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us for an exclusive event to embrace Your Truth! This is a live event with limited space for only 16 people to join us on this journey. About this event Get ready to ignite your truth...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZTgD_0bZWATW800

Crochet Workshop 4PM-5PM

Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Visit springdaletown.com/467/Workshops for more information on the workshop, to pay the 6 week Crochet Workshop registration fee or pay to attend a single class drop-in fee!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XOcw_0bZWATW800

Grill & Grow Men's BBQ

Hildale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Hey Men of Short Creek! Get away for a few hours and let us grill for you the 3rd Friday of every month. Meet us at the Dream Center from 6:30p-8:30p (MST). Free food, friends, and fun.

