Paynes Creek, CA

Paynes Creek events calendar

Paynes Creek News Beat
 5 days ago

(PAYNES CREEK, CA) Live events are coming to Paynes Creek.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paynes Creek:

Anderson Thursday Farmers Market

Anderson, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1816 CA-273, Anderson, CA

Come and get your fresh local produce! Fresh quality locally grown food, and handmade artisan products. You can find an unlimited selection of fresh picked, locally grown fruit, vegetables, nuts...

Sunset Through the Trees

Anderson, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2800 Rupert Rd, Anderson, CA

Sunset Through the Trees is on Facebook. To connect with Sunset Through the Trees, join Facebook today.

Paint Party, "The Wave"

Cottonwood, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 17590 Dolores Dr, Cottonwood, CA

“The Wave” Paint Party Monday, August 23rd @ 6:30 - 8:30 *Doors open 15 minutes early* 17590 Dolores Dr., Cottonwood **Please arrive early or contact us if you have groups of 3 or more for seating...

PAM TILLIS and LORRIE MORGAN, The GRITS and GLAMOUR TOUR

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 333 Oak St, Red Bluff, CA

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan are currently delighting old and new fans across North America on their highly successful Grits and Glamour Tour. From the road to the red carpet, on center stage in...

Pumpkinhead Family Bike Ride IX

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 18945 Reeds Creek Road, Red Bluff, CA 96080

The Pumpkinhead Family Bike Ride is an all-ages event that serves as an annual fundraiser for outdoor programs @ Whittenberg Country School.

With Paynes Creek News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

