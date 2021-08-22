Cancel
Index, WA

Index events calendar

(INDEX, WA) Index has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Index:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zArow_0bZWAQrx00

Monroe Farmers Market

Monroe, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Galaxy Way, Monroe, WA 98272

2:30-3 PM is reserved for High Risk & Senior Shopping Hours. Normal operating time is: 3-7 PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYwVu_0bZWAQrx00

The Evergreen Marketplace

Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

The Evergreen Marketplace is the place to find high quality, handcrafted items that are made here in Washington State. The items you find here reflect the passion of the artist and provide a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMndp_0bZWAQrx00

WA SheJumps x AAI Avalanche Rescue: Steven's Pass

Skykomish, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: U.S. 2, Skykomish, WA 98288

Join SheJumps + Alpine Ascents International for a women's only AIARE Avalanche Rescue Course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0tKt_0bZWAQrx00

FairFest 3on3

Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Galaxy Way, Monroe, WA

Join Stars Unlimited August 28-29 for an annual experience of action packed 3on3 basketball, competitions, activities, fair fun and food. FairFest 3on3 is a family friendly competitive basketball...

Evergreen State Fair

Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

The Evergreen State Fair is Back in the Saddle Again! Open for Fun in 2021 - Aug. 26-31 and Sept. 2-6 Carnival, concerts, equestrian shows, stage and roving entertainment, Monster Trucks, auto...

With Index Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche Rescue#Live Events#Carnival#Wa#The Evergreen Marketplace#Sun Dec 12#U S 2#Skykomish#The Evergreen State Fair#Monster Trucks
