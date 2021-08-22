Ravencoin Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (RVN)
Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $79.35 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.www.modernreaders.com
