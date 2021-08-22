iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC
Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,901 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
