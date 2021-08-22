Petrolia events calendar

(PETROLIA, CA) Petrolia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Petrolia area:

1st ANNUAL NORTHWEST CRAWFISH FEST & CONCERT Ferndale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1250 5th St, Ferndale, CA

Fat Anne's & Northern Supply Presents 1st ANNUAL NORTHWEST CRAWFISH FEST! Come out and enjoy Fat Anne's Crawfish Boil 6:30 PM Dinner and 8:00 PM Concert This delicious event includes Dinner, No...

Renewal Course Eureka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 640 West Cedar Street, Eureka, CA 95501

The Sheriff dept requires a re qualification shoot and a 4 hour class to complete your RENEWAL Training.

Humboldt County Fair Ferndale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1250 5th St, Ferndale, CA

Fair Theme: "County Fair with a Western Flair" Schedule:FREE DAY for EVERYONE 12:00 Noon: Gates Open 1:00: Bill McBride - Stage #2 Friendship Square 2:00: My

Fortuna Farmers Market Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 698 8th St, Fortuna, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 26, 2021Tuesdays: 3:00pm - 6:00pm Location:10th and Main Streets

Dreams On Fire — California's Most Remote Brewery • Gyppo Ale Mill Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1661 Upper Pacific Dr, Whitethorn, CA

Gyppo Ale Mill, 1661 Upper Pacific Dr, Shelter Cove, CA, 95589, United States 707 986-7700 family@gyppo.com