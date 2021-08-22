Cancel
Petrolia, CA

Petrolia events calendar

Petrolia Journal
Petrolia Journal
 5 days ago

(PETROLIA, CA) Petrolia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Petrolia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxIte_0bZWAI3N00

1st ANNUAL NORTHWEST CRAWFISH FEST & CONCERT

Ferndale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1250 5th St, Ferndale, CA

Fat Anne's & Northern Supply Presents 1st ANNUAL NORTHWEST CRAWFISH FEST! Come out and enjoy Fat Anne's Crawfish Boil 6:30 PM Dinner and 8:00 PM Concert This delicious event includes Dinner, No...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKAg1_0bZWAI3N00

Renewal Course

Eureka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 640 West Cedar Street, Eureka, CA 95501

The Sheriff dept requires a re qualification shoot and a 4 hour class to complete your RENEWAL Training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEbG2_0bZWAI3N00

Humboldt County Fair

Ferndale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1250 5th St, Ferndale, CA

Fair Theme: "County Fair with a Western Flair" Schedule:FREE DAY for EVERYONE 12:00 Noon: Gates Open 1:00: Bill McBride - Stage #2 Friendship Square 2:00: My

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09KmqT_0bZWAI3N00

Fortuna Farmers Market

Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 698 8th St, Fortuna, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 26, 2021Tuesdays: 3:00pm - 6:00pm Location:10th and Main Streets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OK2G8_0bZWAI3N00

Dreams On Fire — California's Most Remote Brewery • Gyppo Ale Mill

Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1661 Upper Pacific Dr, Whitethorn, CA

Gyppo Ale Mill, 1661 Upper Pacific Dr, Shelter Cove, CA, 95589, United States 707 986-7700 family@gyppo.com

With Petrolia Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

