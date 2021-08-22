Elk City calendar: What's coming up

(ELK CITY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Elk City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elk City area:

Grangeville Farmers Market Grangeville, ID

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: G00000204160, Grangeville, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours July - September 2021Saturdays, 9am -1pm Location:Pioneer Park,East Main Street

Idaho Individual Outdoor Adventure White Bird, ID

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: PO box 202, White Bird, ID 83554

Central Idaho's Premier Off-road outfitter. Daily, multi-day and group packages available. Just click the days you want to book

Chief Lookingglass PowWow Celebration, Kamiah, Idaho Kamiah, ID

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 Idaho St, Kamiah, ID

Join us for our Chief Lookingglass PowWow Celebration in beautiful Kamiah, Idaho!