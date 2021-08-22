SLO County Board of Supervisors meeting returns to Zoom
San Luis Obispo County has announced the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting will take place via Zoom.
The announcement is a reaction to the increase of COVID-19 cases seen around the county. The county also cited the Governor's Executive Orders relating to public meetings during the pandemic.
The upcoming meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Participants can visit the Zoom link and review the meeting agenda in advance.
The county says the Board of Supervisors will be accepting public comments online and by mail.
