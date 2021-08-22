Cancel
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO County Board of Supervisors meeting returns to Zoom

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
 5 days ago
San Luis Obispo County has announced the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting will take place via Zoom.

The announcement is a reaction to the increase of COVID-19 cases seen around the county. The county also cited the Governor's Executive Orders relating to public meetings during the pandemic.

The upcoming meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Participants can visit the Zoom link and review the meeting agenda in advance.

The county says the Board of Supervisors will be accepting public comments online and by mail.

KSBY News

